Start networking right now! MeetToMatch is LIVE for PG Connects Nordics

Don’t miss a second of crucial business scheduling

Get full access to our meeting platform starting today

Event tickets start at just €235 (£200)

It’s that time! Our meeting platform for PG Connects Nordics is now live ahead of the October 20th and 21st event dates - and it's time to hop in and get your networking started ahead of conference time.

Attendees are already pouring into the platform as we speak, and you don’t want to miss a second of crucial business scheduling with games industry representatives from all the biggest companies in the gaming space.

As a registered attendee, you could have full access to our meeting platform starting today - and you can get in touch with every other conference attendee through the platform as soon as you register your profile!

Not a registered attendee yet? Now’s your chance to book your ticket with prices starting at just €235 (£200) and start networking today!

About PG Connects Nordics

Join Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors, service providers, platforms – alongside the global games industry – and come do business, gain local insight, make key connections, and find the next partnerships and opportunities.

Over 1,500 attendees from 50 countries (70% game makers – 50% C-level execs)

PC, Mobile, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, HTML5, and more

42 hours of content across two days

Curated multitrack agenda providing market insight from 110+ speakers

Stellar companies like Supercell, King, Rovio, Embark, Remedy, EA Dice, Stillfront, and many more

Direct access to active global game investors through curated sessions

Still proudly part of Finnish Games Week, but also rebuilt for the Nordics

One ticket, two events (AI Gamechangers Summit access included)

Tickets are available now from the official event website.