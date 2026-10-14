NEXT WEEK! PG Connects Nordics

This time next week, the venue doors will be open for PG Connects Nordics and we'll be surrounded by the sound of business getting done all around us. Where will you be?

The networking is already underway with the online meeting platform buzzing ahead of the two-day event on the 20th and 21st. The fringe events are either full or filling up fast and the 110+ expert speakers are busy putting the finishing touches on their presentations - here are five that we're particularly looking forward to.

The Nordics’ biggest B2B games event is back next Tuesday and Wednesday, with even more reasons you need to be there - and some more for good measure. This rebranded and expanded edition of our annual Helsinki hurrah will unite attendees from across the Nordic region - from Finland and Sweden to Norway, Denmark and Iceland - in 2026.

Want to be in the room with key decision makers from all over the world? Make the most of the multiplatform content - including the AI Gamechagers Summit. Helsinki is easy to access from the Nordic region, with daily direct flights also from the UK, Europe and America.

Tickets are available now from the official event website.

Thanks to our sponsors!

Before we get caught up in the excitement of the event itself, we want to take a moment to thank each and every one of our mighty PG Connects Nordics sponsors. If you're at the event next week, don't miss the opportunity to connect with them either on the show floor or via the online meeting platform to see how they can help your journey!