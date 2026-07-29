PGC Summit Shanghai begins with talks from Habby, Thatgamecompany, Mattel163, Kingsoft and more

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai has officially begun with a day of talks from top companies including Habby, Thatgamecompany, Mattel163, Kingsoft and more.

Organised in association with MyGamez, the conference offers a chance for international companies to meet and do business in one of China’s hottest games hubs.

As well as the aforementioned companies, we're welcoming to the show representatives from the likes of Xsolla, Amazon Web Services, Revolution Software, SocialPeta, SayGames, G-bits, Kuuasema, Transcend Fund, Bitkraft Ventures, Play Ventures, BBX Ventures, Aream & Co and more!

On top of a day of talks and networking opportunities, we’re also hosting the Big Indie Zone expo for developers to show off their latest games to publishers, investors and all attendees.

Then there’s the Big Indie Pitch for mobile, PC and console studios and later in the day - the Pocket Gamer Party sponsored by Century Games.

But we’re not stopping there. The Pocket Gamer Mixer in association with EnjoyPay takes place tomorrow on July 30th, too. Check out the details here.

We’ll be reporting live from PGC Summit Shanghai today. But don’t forget, if you miss any sessions, we’ll be making a number of top talks available on the PocketGamer.biz YouTube channel. Check out our In The Hot Seat podcast series for a taster of the show, featuring interviews with some of our star speakers.

What’s more, we’re a strategic content partner with ChinaJoy 2026, the world’s largest games expo, taking place from July 31st to August 3rd, and will be reporting from the ground for the whole week.

Join us!

If you’re reading this, have yet to purchase a ticket for PGC Summit Shanghai and are thinking you should be here - you can still grab yourself a last-minute ticket! You can register on the site right here!

See you at the show!

P.S. Want more information on China's games industry? Check out our China region report, published in association with Xsolla, offering key industry insights, data, studio profiles, the Top 30 China Game Makers of 2026 list and more.