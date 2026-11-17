South Korea's mobile game downloads fell 28% between 2021 and 2026, from 540m to 390m.

Mobile IAP revenue held near $5bn over the same period.

Overseas markets now account for 92% of South Korean publishers' mobile downloads and 49% of IAP revenue.

CookieRun: Crumble made more than $23m in Q3 2026, lifting Devsisters' quarterly revenue 46%.

South Korea's mobile game market is moving away from download-led growth as downloads fell 28% between 2021 and 2026.

That's according to Sensor Tower's South Korea Game Market Insights 2026 report, which found that downloads dropped from around 540 million to 390m over the period. Meanwhile, in-app purchase revenue held near $5 billion and revenue per download reached a record high.

Publishers are moving away from user acquisition towards retention, re-engagement, live ops and more effective monetisation. South Korean publishers are also turning to overseas markets as competition at home intensifies.

Between 2021 and 2026, overseas markets' share of their global mobile downloads rose from 88% to 92%, while overseas share of IAP revenue climbed from 44% to 49%.

In Q1 to Q3 2026, Nexon was highlighted for growing overseas revenue by 78% and Supercent by 97%. 5minlab and Actionfit each saw overseas gains of more than 200%.

Familiar IPs and revenue growth

Publishers are also bringing established franchises to new audiences through more casual mobile spin-offs. MapleStory: Idle RPG and CookieRun: Crumble both use features such as auto-battle and offline rewards to make them easier to pick up and play.

MapleStory: Idle RPG passed $100m in global IAP revenue within two months of launch and reached $430m by its 11th month. That made it the highest-grossing South Korean mobile game worldwide in Q1 to Q3 2026.

CookieRun: Crumble topped South Korea's iOS download and grossing charts for several consecutive days. It generated more than $23m in Q3 2026, helping drive a 46% year-on-year rise in Devsisters' quarterly revenue.

Live ops and beyond

MapleStory: Idle RPG's LiveOps strategy relies on limited-time events, daily missions, collectable cosmetics and guild competitions to encourage repeat play and spending. Sensor Tower's Playliner data shows the game using time-limited rewards, login bonuses and progression milestones to create urgency.

Beyond mobile, Nexon's revenue from North America and Europe rose 170% year-on-year in Q2 2026, driven largely by PC and console titles.

ARC Raiders generated more than $620m in premium sales in its first year, ranking third globally in revenue and units sold across PC and console, and first among original IPs.

You can access the full report here.