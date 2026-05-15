Revealed: PGC Summit Malmö schedule (May 27th to 28th) for new networking event

Join us for PG Connects Summit Malmö on May 27th to 28th and business-boost your Nordic Game 2026 week.



Designed in partnership with MeetToMatch and supported by Xsolla, this event focuses squarely on networking and deal-making throughout both days in one of the world's key game markets.



It wouldn't be a PG Connects without our trademark short, sharp seminars, so as well as two days of direct connections in a super-convenient location, day two adds market insights from some of the brightest minds powering Sweden’s games industry.



Hear from studios and leaders behind Embark Studios, Sony, Landfall Games, Raw Fury and many more. Expect practical discussions and takeaways on funding in 2026, publisher deals, and growth strategies for PC, console, mobile and beyond.

Tickets are available now from the official event website.

Four conference tracks

Thursday, May 28th

09:50 Swedish Success

Hear from the likes of Player One Consulting, Behold Ventures and Science Park Skövde as they explore the state of Sweden’s games industry, from hurdles to solutions and growth opportunities.

11:20 Global Trends

From how to get started releasing your game on PlayStation to securing funding for your game in 2026, featuring local and global expertise from Sony Interactive Entertainment, Landfall Games and Rovio.

14:00 The Growth Track

Unmissable insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game from proven exemplars such as Arcanix.ai, AppSamurai, Reactional Music and Xsolla.

15:00 Game Maker Insights

Speakers from Raw Fury, SYBO, Secret Sauce, Oro Interactive and more will discuss the revenue models and terms offered by publishers and funds for indie PC and console games.

PLUS! Indie Dev Focus

On Wednesday, May 27th

14:00 The Big Indie Pitch

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance to gain instant expert feedback, media coverage, promotional packages, free tickets and expo space! This super-combo edition is for Mobile, PC, Console.

PGC Summit Malmö at-a-glance

What is it?

Two curated, high-value days; one core intention: to connect directly and do business.

Focus on bringing developers, publishers, investors, service providers together.

Who is it for?

International visitors: access leading Nordic games industry professionals.

Regional attendees: strengthen local collaborations; build global bridges.

What do you get?

Dedicated business lounge and meeting zone for scheduled networking.

Mix of private (on sale now) and 'open' tables within a conducive setting.

Attending Nordic Game? We're an 'oasis', just a 2-minute walk from Slagthuset.

Additional content: Indie developer game pitching session (day one).

Expert-led tracks delivering insight on key local and global industry topics (day two).

Tickets from just €80.