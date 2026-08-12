Roblox and Digital Schoolhouse partner to bring game development into UK classrooms

Resources will include lessons for building games in Roblox Studio.

An "unplugged" version will support schools without reliable devices or internet access.

A Teacher Toolkit will provide safeguarding and curriculum support.

Roblox has partnered with UK-based creative computing education programme Digital Schoolhouse to develop free game-based learning resources for schools and colleges across the UK.

The partnership will combine Roblox's expertise in game-building with Digital Schoolhouse's educational frameworks, giving teachers resources to introduce game development into computing lessons.

The programme aims to reach thousands of UK schools over the next 12 months, with Digital Schoolhouse bringing experience from working with more than 400,000 pupils, 28,000 teachers and 8,000 schools over the past decade.

Moreover, the partners will create free, curriculum-aligned workshops and resources, including interactive lessons that guide students through building their first games in Roblox Studio.

Classroom game development

A dedicated "unplugged" version will also allow schools without reliable devices or internet access to participate. The programme will also include a Teacher Toolkit covering safeguarding guidance, parent-facing materials and curriculum alignment.

The initiative comes as schools face challenges making computing relevant to young people, while access to suitable technology remains an issue.

The partners cited figures showing 45% of households with children are below the Minimum Digital Living Standard, while two million people aged eight to 25 lack access to a device suitable for learning.

“Teachers have always known that to engage pupils, you begin with what they love," said Digital Schoolhouse director Shahneila Saeed. “Right now, for millions of children, that means Roblox - the platform where they play, experiment, and imagine.

“We’re delighted to be launching a partnership with Roblox, which lets us tap into that creative energy in a way that's deeply educational, deeply meaningful, and genuinely fun.”