Roblox launches Parent Council to promote safety and positivity on the platform

Members will advise on digital well-being, safety, and civility, with plans for global expansion.

Roblox’s Parent Council mirrors its Teen Council, giving families a direct voice in platform decisions.

Once selected, members will meet quarterly to share feedback and represent parents’ perspectives.

Applications are open until October 26, 2025, for eligible parents and caregivers.

Roblox has launched its first Parent Council as part of an ongoing effort to create a safer and more positive online environment for users.

The company said its new Parent Council will comprise up to 40 parents and caregivers from North America and Europe, serving as advocates for digital well-being and advisers on safety and civility, with plans to expand globally.

Similar to the Teen Council, Roblox’s Parent Council will collaborate with internal teams to gather feedback on platform features, policies, and resources, providing parents and caregivers with a direct voice in shaping the platform.

"Empowering parents"

Roblox said that once selected, the Parent Council will meet quarterly to represent parents’ perspectives, sharing feedback and suggestions for improvement.

Applications are open until October 26th, 2025, for English-proficient parents and caregivers familiar with Roblox from eligible regions.

“As an expert in digital parenting, I am thrilled to be leading the first-ever parent and caregiver program dedicated to getting real-time feedback from parents," said Roblox head of parental advocacy Dr. Elizabeth Milovidov.

“[Designed] to help make the Roblox platform more relevant and supportive for families and to empower parents with the knowledge and skills required to guide their children to be savvy and safe online."

Interested parents and caregivers can apply here for the program here.

Roblox ranked eighth in the recently revealed PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list.