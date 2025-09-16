Roblox recruits Unity's Mike Schoelch as new head of agency partnerships

He brings 15 years of experience across programmatic, gaming, and rewarded video advertising.

Roblox has appointed Unity's Mike Schoelch as head of agency partnerships.

As part of the company's global brand partnerships and advertising division, he will lead agency development efforts, strengthening Roblox’s relationships with key partners.

Schoelch brings 15 years of experience in programmatic, gaming, and rewarded video. He most recently served as head of agency and brand partnerships at Unity Grow Programmatic Solutions, where he established and grew the company’s brand and agency partnerships division.

A new chapter

Roblox said Schoelch's appointment underscores its commitment to expanding agency partnerships, enabling brands to connect with audiences in ways that deliver value for marketers, developers, and users alike.

“I'm grateful to the colleagues and partners who made the past 6.5 years at Unity (and ironSource) such an incredible journey," Schoelch wrote in a post. “The experiences and friendships along the way have been truly unforgettable.

“I'm excited to begin my next chapter at Roblox as Head of Agency Partnerships - helping to shape the future of immersive engagement.

“In this role, I'll lead agency development efforts, strengthening Roblox's relationships across the agency and programmatic video ecosystem."