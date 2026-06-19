Roblox reveals creator fee structure for brand integrations from 2027

Roblox has shared how creator brand integration fees after its earlier announcement that it would take revenue share from brand integrations.

Fees will be calculated using a CPM-based model on audience exposure and location.

Roblox has revealed how it intends to charge creators for brand integrations on its platform.

The company announced back in March that it would begin to take a share of revenue generated through brand integrations. This raised concerns among creators about exactly how the fees would be calculated.

As reported by GamesBeat, that question has now been answered, and Roblox intends to use a cost-per-thousand-visits (CPM) model that is based on audience exposure rather than taking a percentage of individual brand deals.

Under this framework, visits from players in the US will be charged at a rate of $1.50 CPM. Visitors from the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Nordic countries will be charged at $0.75 CPM. Others, such as players from Western Europe, Japan and South Korea, will be charged $0.20 CPM. Visits from the rest of the world will sit at $0.05 CPM.

After a campaign has been live for 28 days, all global impressions will move to a flat CPM rate of $0.10 regardless of location.

Audience-based price points

Roblox will also allow creators to forecast and lock in maximum revenue-share fees before launching a brand integration campaign.

Forecasts will be based on an experience’s performance over the 56 days prior to the brand deal being signed. If that final fee is lower than the forecast amount, creators will pay the lower amount.

Roblox senior product manager for ads and monetisation Nick McLachlan said the new pricing structure is designed to bring greater clarity to how brand integrations are priced across the platform.

“The numbers we initially came out with were higher than this, but that got us to a better model, and something we think can grow the market and actually have people make a lot of money out of this.”

The pricing model will take effect on January 1st, 2027.