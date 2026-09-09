Saudi Esports Federation launches Level Up programme for Academy graduates

The two-week programme gives participants hands-on experience in the live PRIME League environment.

Level Up offers specialised tracks in operations management and refereeing.

Participants will receive professional evaluations, developmental feedback and joint certificates from the Academy and Vanguard.

The Saudi Esports Federation has launched its Level Up programme through the Saudi Esports Academy in collaboration with Vanguard to give graduates hands-on experience in a live esports environment.

The programme places participants within the operational activities of the PRIME League, allowing them to apply their training under the supervision of industry specialists.

Level Up features two specialised tracks covering operations management and refereeing. Participants will also gain practical experience relevant to professional esports careers.

They will gain experience across tournament operations, match administration, operational processes, rules and regulations, cross-functional coordination, reporting and professional communication.

Practical experience

Each cohort will take part in the programme over two weeks within the live operational environment of the PRIME League.

At the end of the programme, participants will receive an individual professional evaluation and tailored developmental feedback, alongside a joint certificate of completion from the Saudi Esports Academy and Vanguard.

“At the Saudi Esports Federation, we believe that the journey of developing talent does not end with the completion of the Academy's training programs," said Saudi Esports Federation CEO Rawan Albutairi.

“Rather, it marks the beginning of a new stage one that empowers graduates to apply their knowledge in professional working environments.

The federation added that the programme is part of its efforts to empower national talent, improve career readiness among Academy graduates and support the development of a sustainable esports ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.