Save the date: PGC Summit Bangkok launches this October 28th

Coming to Thailand’s capital city this October 28th, Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Bangkok brings the global games industry together in the heart of this exciting territory.

A truly multiformat event for mobile, PC and console, the one day conference combines extensive networking opportunities between regional and international businesses alongside our trademark programme of short, sharp seminars.

More than 30 world-class speakers will present four seminar tracks covering everything from global trends and growth to the latest trends in games development.

We’re also excited to see what local talent is working on as developers compete in our always popular Big Indie Pitch competition sponsored by Xsolla.

It’s the perfect start to gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show week.

Register your interest now and we’ll let you know when tickets are on sale - with a special 10% discount.