Save up to £80 on PGC London tickets this week

11% discount offers up to £80 savings.

Offer ends Sunday November 16th.

PGC London returns on January 19th and 20th, 2026.

It's not that we're neat freaks here at Pocket Gamer, but we do love a nicely symmetrical pattern. Somewhat like today's date: 11/11 - which, for once, is the same from whichever side of the pond you hail!

So with this in mind, we have a flash special offer for all our attendees around the world with a highly appropriate 11% discount for all the '1s' aligning this 11/11. Combined with Mid Term prices, you could save up to £80, with tickets starting at just £200.

Simply use code PGC11 when booking before midnight this Sunday, November 16th.

The packed conference schedule runs both days of the event

About PG Connects London

Gather with the global games industry for two packed days on January 19th and 20th as the leading B2B games event in the UK, Pocket Gamer Connects London, returns in 2026, 25% bigger than before.

Immerse yourself in high-quality networking opportunities tailored to your specific goals, whether you’re a developer, publisher, service provider or investor. Delve into essential content across a comprehensive multitrack programme that will set your business up for the best possible start to the new year.

From mobile, PC, and console, to major innovations and practical adaptations in AI, XR, HTML5, web3, and cross-media, PGC London 2026 offers two days of world-class content and crucial networking.

London venue The Brewery will be familiar to returning attendees

What's in store for 2026

To accommodate the extensive content planned for January 19th and 20th, the event will take place across two iconic London venues: The Brewery, our long-standing home, and The Barbican, our new location.

There will be two major partner summits, including the brand new Apps Business Summit (Monday Jan 19th), and the highly popular Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit (Tuesday Jan 20th).

Aurora Awards recognising the achievements of women and non-binary people working in the games industry.

Live reveal of the reputable Pocket Gamer Awards, now in its 12th edition.

Over 3,000 attendees — including 68% game makers and 50% C-level executives — joined from more than 950 companies.

Ample opportunities to gain brand visibility or put your name on the radar.

Journalist Bar connecting you one-on-one with dedicated industry press.

Journalist Bar connecting you one-on-one with dedicated industry press. A once-in-a-decade party celebrating 20 years of Pocket Gamer.

AI-powered recruitment platform Careers Zone connecting job seekers with recruiting games companies.

Plus plenty more to be announced.

Claim your very well organised 11% discount today!