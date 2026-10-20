Savvy Games Group signs MoU with Bahrain university to support games education 

The agreement aims to prepare students for careers in gaming and esports.

The partners plan to improve links between academic programmes and industry needs.

The deal aims to support the games ecosystem across the GCC.

Savvy Games Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Technology Bahrain (UTB) to prepare students for careers in the games industry.

The partnership will focus on talent development, education and innovation across gaming and esports, giving students more opportunities to build practical skills and bring academic programmes closer to the needs of employers.

The agreement was signed by UTB president Dr Hasan Ali Al Mulla and Savvy Games Group head of talent management Rami Busbait.

Bahrain's education minister and higher education council chairman Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma and UTB board chairman Hisham Al Rayes attended the signing.

Building talent

Juma said the partnership would support digital and creative education, with a focus on technical skills needed in emerging industries.

Al Mulla said the agreement supports UTB's plans to prepare graduates for new sectors and better match university courses with labour market needs.

Busbait said partnerships between universities and industry are important for developing talent and supporting growth in gaming. He added that the agreement would encourage knowledge sharing and support the games ecosystem across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The partnership comes as demand grows for skills in game development, esports, digital content creation and interactive entertainment.