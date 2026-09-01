Savvy Games Group and MCIT sign MoU to support Saudi games talent and startups

Nine66 and CODE incubators will be brought together under the new Code-Nine66 Program.

The initiative will provide specialised support and industry expertise to games startups and entrepreneurs.

The partnership aims to create more career pathways across Saudi Arabia’s games and esports industry.

Savvy Games Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to support the games and esports industry.

Announced at LEAP 2026, the MoU will expand support for game startups and entrepreneurs through specialised programmes, industry expertise and opportunities to grow.

The agreement will also expand access to Savvy Academy programmes and masterclasses through the Saudi Digital Academy, giving participants greater access to training and industry expertise.

Startup support

The partnership will combine Savvy Academy’s Nine66 Incubator with MCIT’s CODE incubator under a new Code-Nine66 Program.

MCIT said the partnership aims to turn interest in gaming into skills, career opportunities and promising companies, while supporting the growth of startups through specialised training and the integration of the Nine66 and CODE incubators.

The collaboration is yet another step towards developing Saudi talent, supporting startup teams and strengthening the Kingdom’s games ecosystem as part of Vision 2030.

Last month, Savvy said its Next Gen Games Camp with King Salman Science Oasis produced a shift in career interests, with 86% of participants now saying they want to pursue a career in the games industry.