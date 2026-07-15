Savvy Games Group partners with King Salman Science Oasis to expand games education 

The organisations launched the Next Gen Games Camp alongside the agreement.

The camp introduces young people to game design through practical learning.

The partnership supports Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy.

Savvy Games Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Salman Science Oasis to strengthen collaboration across education, innovation and game development in Saudi Arabia.

To mark the agreement, the two organisations launched the Next Gen Games Camp under the theme "From Player to Game Maker."

The interactive summer camp is designed to introduce young people to the fundamentals of game design while helping them build creative thinking, teamwork and problem-solving skills.

Talent development

Under the MoU, both Savvy and King Salman Science Oasis will collaborate on initiatives spanning science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), game development education, talent development programmes and shared events and competitions.

The partnership aims to create more opportunities for young people to take part in practical learning experiences connected to science, technology and the games industry.

Moreover, the MoU is part of Savvy's commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's games ecosystem and developing future talent. It also builds on King Salman Science Oasis' role in promoting scientific knowledge, public engagement and future skills.

The collaboration is aligned with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, with both organisations seeking to strengthen the pipeline of future talent across games, technology and innovation.