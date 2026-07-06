Scopely invests in ex-Umamusume Pretty Derby director's startup Studio AuKnow

The investment expands Scopely's long-term commitment to the Japanese games industry.

Studio AuKnow is focused on building original cross-media entertainment IPs.

Scopely will support the studio with technology and global expansion expertise.

Scopely has made a strategic investment in Tokyo-based Studio AuKnow to deepen its commitment to Japan while backing a newly formed studio led by veterans.

As reported by Automaton, the developer was founded in 2025 by former Umamusume Pretty Derby content director Takuma Akitsu.

Studio AuKnow brings together developers who have worked on titles including the aforementioned hit game, as well as Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, Onmyoji, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The startup is currently developing original IPs for mobile and PC, with a focus on creating entertainment franchises that extend beyond games into media such as anime, manga, music and live events.

Studio AuKnow is also expanding its team across engineering, game design, art, narrative and production.

Long-term vision

Scopely said it will support the studio by strengthening its technological foundation and sharing expertise in global expansion.

The investment figure was not disclosed in the official announcement.

“Japan is home to many world-class creators with exceptional talent and innovativeness, and we are confident that they will continue to play a vital role in the global gaming industry," said Scopely Japan president Keiichi Kawai.

“This investment demonstrates Scopely's long-term commitment to the Japanese market. We will fully support the challenge undertaken by these outstanding creators to 'create next-generation entertainment experiences and make an impact from Japan to the world."

Studio AuKnow president and CEO Takuma Akitsu commented: “Our vision is not only to create games, but also to cultivate original entertainment IPs that will be loved by fans for a long time, and to create timeless experiences that will transcend generations.

“As we considered partners to walk with us in the next phase of growth, we are confident that Scopely, with its world-class expertise in game development and operation, is the ideal partner for us.

“We have high expectations for the studio's leap forward through this investment and for the creation of new experiences that will be delivered to people all over the world in the future."