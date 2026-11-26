Hiro Capital co-founder Sir Ian Livingstone will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects London in January.

Livingstone has worked in games for more than 50 years. He co-founded Games Workshop, co-created the Fighting Fantasy gamebooks, which have sold upwards of 20 million copies, and later chaired Eidos, the publisher behind Tomb Raider. In 2019 he co-founded the games and tech investor Hiro Capital. He was knighted at the 2022 New Year Honors for services to the games industry.

Livingstone will join the panel 'State of Play: Navigating a New Era for the Games Industry', which will look at where the industry stands after several years of layoffs, closures and tighter budgets. It will cover sustainable business models, the impact of AI, shifting platforms, and opportunities for new studios over the next few years.

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PG Connects London returns on January 18th and 19th, across The Brewery and the Barbican Centre. In 2026, the event welcomed over 3,000 attendees from 1,600 companies across 60 countries.

Get tickets for PGC London here.