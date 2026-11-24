Unity’s Matt Bromberg and Mobile Dev Memo’s Eric Seufert will share the stage at PGC London.

The session covers game discovery, the economics of growth and how studios win in 2027.

PGC London takes place January 18th and 19th.

Unity CEO Matt Bromberg and Mobile Dev Memo founder Eric Seufert will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 18th and 19th in a superstar session.

As AI accelerates mobile game creation, standing out is becoming the next big challenge. That topic is the focal point of the session 'More Games, More Players: Mobile’s AI Growth Opportunity'.

Bromberg will sit down with Seufert to talk about the future of game discovery, how the economics of growth are changing and what studios need to do to succeed next year.

Superstar session

Bromberg has been CEO of Unity since May 2024. Before that he was COO at Zynga and CEO of Major League Gaming. Under him, Unity has bet heavily on both sides of the AI shift.

On one side is its Vector ad platform, which drives growth for games. On the other is Unity Spark, an AI game-creation platform built with Google. Bromberg has said the goal is to help people make real games, not “AI slop".

Seufert is one of mobile’s most closely read analysts. He wrote Freemium Economics, runs Heracles Capital and led growth teams at Wooga and Rovio.

Expect a frank discussion about where value moves as the market fills up with content.

Get your tickets to PGC London on January 18th and 19th, 2027 here.

We're expecting around 3,000 games industry professionals at the show, along with 1,600+ companies, all in town to network and share insights.