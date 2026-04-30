Sony, Embark, Landfall Games, Raw Fury and more bring expert insight to PG Connects Summit Malmö

Sweden and the Nordics are some of Europe's most significant game markets.

Discover the expert speakers joining us to celebrate and explore this success at PG Connects Summit Malmö on May 27th-28th.

The Nordic region’s and Sweden’s games sectors aren’t only prominent for their outsized international success in the past. They’re also a clear example of resilience and agility during continuous market instability and challenging economic periods.

What factors and studios are central to this ecosystem?

On day two of Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö, May 28th, we will gather the experts from the region and beyond for first-hand industry insights - celebrating the Swedish success story and diving into the challenges and changes currently facing the industry, across solo talks and panels.

Within the track Swedish Success: Now & Next, you will hear from a selection of representatives from the likes of Embark, Odeon, and Dataspelsbranschen, exploring all shades of the current state of Sweden’s games industry, from hurdles to solutions and growth opportunities.

The Global Trends track features local and global expertise, including names from Sony, Landfall Games and Arcanix.ai. A panel of top speakers will unpack the highly relevant topic of how to secure funding for your game in 2026.

PC and console games play a significant role in the Swedish games landscape. This will be highlighted as part of the track Game Maker Insights, where speakers from companies such as Raw Fury, Landfall Games, Secret Sauce, Oro Interactive and more will discuss the revenue models and terms offered by publishers and funds for indie PC and console games.

All this and more is part of PG Connects Summit Malmö on May 27th and 28th, a business-first networking event hosted in partnership with MeetToMatch and powered by Xsolla, next door to Slagthuset during Nordic Game.

Come join the Swedish and wider Nordic games industry for new contacts, 1:1 meetings, and deal-making while gaining market insight from the region’s expert minds.

Secure your ticket now using our time-limited promo code ‘Valborg20’ at checkout for a 20% discount on tickets.