Strengthening the sell-side voice in agentic advertising: TeqBlaze joins AgenticAdvertising.org

TeqBlaze, the independent ad tech vendor, has joined AgenticAdvertising.org (AAO), formalising work the company has been doing on the Ad Context Protocol (AdCP) since earlier this year.

TeqBlaze has been running Sales Agent MVP, a free test environment open to publishers and SSPs. Sellers can add inventory through a simple interface or a TeqMate AI prompt.

The sales agent receives structured requests from buyer agents, surfaces each offer for the seller to approve or reject, and passes approved deals through to rendering and invoicing. No deal clears without a person signing off on it. In January, Digiday named TeqBlaze among the companies testing AdCP, alongside MiQ and Ozone.

The point of the test environment is to let sell-side companies reach their own conclusions. Agent-to-agent selling is new enough that most teams have no basis for judging whether it suits their business, what it would change about how they sell, or whether it is worth building toward at all. A working environment with their own inventory helps them answer those questions before committing to agent-to-agent inventory sales.

The agent draws on two strands of TeqBlaze's experience: more than a decade building programmatic infrastructure for the sell side, and developing TeqMate AI, the company's operational AI ecosystem for ad operations. Agent-to-agent selling extends that work by reducing manual handling in direct sales while keeping inventory decisions and deal approval under the seller's control.

Agent-to-agent selling is new enough that most teams have no basis for judging whether it suits their business, what it would change about how they sell, or whether it is worth building toward at all.

"Direct sales is where publishers spend the most human time for the least automation - briefs, availability checks, terms negotiated over days of email, then creatives trafficked by hand once the deal closes," said Anastasia-Nikita Bansal, CEO at TeqBlaze.

"We built the test environment so sellers could put that against their own workload and decide whether agent-to-agent selling is right for them. Joining AAO is how we make sure what they find feeds back into the protocol."

AAO is a nonprofit trade organisation that publishes AdCP and develops education and governance for agentic advertising. AdCP is an open protocol that gives AI agents a shared language for discovering inventory, planning campaigns, executing buys, and reporting results.

Built on Anthropic's Model Context Protocol, it runs parallel to OpenRTB rather than replacing it, letting buyer and seller agents negotiate terms directly and asynchronously. AAO's more than 140 members include brands, agencies, publishers, and technology companies.

AAO's Embedded Human Judgment framework, which keeps people involved in consequential decisions even as execution accelerates, mirrors the approval step TeqBlaze built into its own agent.

“We built the test environment so sellers could put that against their own workload and decide whether agent-to-agent selling is right for them.” Anastasia Nikita-Bansal

For a company already operating a seller agent, membership is practical. It gives TeqBlaze a direct path into AAO's working groups, councils, education programs, and the broader testing and governance ecosystem around AdCP.

AdCP is not the only protocol work underway. IAB Tech Lab, which TeqBlaze joined in 2024, is advancing Agentic Advertising Management Protocols (AAMP), including buyer and seller agent SDKs and the Agentic RTB Framework (ARTF). As these approaches evolve, interoperability will matter for infrastructure providers whose customers may need to support more than one agentic standard.

The Sales Agent MVP is available to publishers and SSPs that want to test agent-mediated direct selling on their own inventory.