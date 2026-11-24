Supercell is incentivising its lapsed Clash Royale players to return by offering them interest on their existing gold balances.

The amount of additional gold players can claim increased depending on how long they have been away.

The event runs from November 24th to December 31st, 2026.

Supercell has launched a new initiative to re-engage Clash Royale players by offering them interest on the in-game currency they may have left behind.

Named The Royale Interest, this limited-time event lets returning players claim up to 49.6% additional gold, with the amount increasing the longer the player has been away from the game.

The event runs from November 24th to December 31st, with players able to claim their new gold balance simply by returning to the game.

Players can use the additional currency to upgrade cards, purchase new ones from the in-game shop and establish their own clans.

Ten years on

The player reactivation initiative comes after Clash Royale celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, with the title having generated almost $5 billion in lifetime player spending as of March 2026.

Elsewhere, Supercell has been expanding the Clash Royale IP beyond mobile. Its tabletop game with Maestro Media, Clash Royale: The Grand Arena, reached its Kickstarter funding goal within an hour of launching its campaign.