Tencent reportedly preparing UGC initiative for Delta Force

Delta Force surpassed 50m daily active users in China in March 2026.

The project suggests Tencent is positioning Delta Force as a long-term content platform.

Tencent is reportedly preparing a major UGC initiative for Delta Force following a newly updated recruitment listing from Tencent IEG.

As reported by Game Daily, the job posting revealed plans for a UGC platform that could include player creation tools, an in-game editor, content distribution systems and monetisation features.

At the intersection of shooting games, artificial intelligence and UGC, the stated goal is to build a platform capable of supporting millions of daily active users. This follows Delta Force surpassing 50 million daily active users in China in March 2026, providing Tencent with an audience for creator-driven content.

UGC focus

UGC has been increasingly viewed as a key strategy for extending the lifespan of large live service games. Successful examples already exist in the shooter genre, including Fortnite and Peacekeeper Elite's Oasis platform, which have used creator tools and community-generated experiences to expand player engagement beyond traditional competitive gameplay.

Tencent's latest recruitment efforts suggest Delta Force could follow a similar path, transforming from a live service shooter into a broader content platform.

The company is also expected to leverage experience gained from Peacekeeper Elite's Oasis ecosystem as it develops Delta Force's creator-focused infrastructure.

Outside of shooters, PlayDucky's ragdoll physics game Melon Sandbox reached 19m monthly active users this March, with around 35,000 creators making content.