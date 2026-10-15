The AI Gamechangers Summit returns to PG Connect London 2027

Discover the intersection of artificial intelligence and the games industry.

We'll zero in on AI's unique opportunities, with significant coverage of this crucial topic.

Featuring a curated programme delivered by leading experts in the field.

PG Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year. In 2026, we welcomed c. 3,000 attendees from 1,600 companies across 60 countries.

Returning to Central London's The Brewery on January 18th and 19th, 2027, we’re improving on an already unmissable games industry offering, with two packed days to network, discover, pitch, deal and learn from 290 of the world’s leading voices.

As well as the 24-track seminar schedule and returning fringe events such as Investor Connector, Publisher Speedmatch and the Mobile, and PC + Console Big Indie Pitches as part of the main event, we'll bring you not one, not two, but three partner events!

All three will be held at the nearby Barbican Centre, one of the UK’s leading arts and performance venues. Your PG Connects London ticket grants you access to all this amazing content for one entry price.

AI Gamechangers Summit

With AI proving to be one of the most impactful innovations in games development of all time, we'll zero in on its unique opportunities, with significant coverage of this crucial topic as part of our industry event series.

Focused on the intersection of artificial intelligence and the games industry, the AI Gamechangers Summit event will cover PC, console, mobile, XR - and even an occasional drop of web3 - on January 18th.

Featuring a curated programme delivered by leading experts in the field, this summit provides a unique and essential insider perspective on how AI and machine learning are shaping everything from narrative design to QA, monetisation and UA - giving you the lowdown on this evolving field and its implications for the games industry.

Book now and save

PG Connects London tickets are on sale now, with Early Bird prices starting at just £165 - and every purchase gets you into PG Connects and the AI Gamechangers Summit - as well as Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit and PC Connects - at no extra cost.