January's PG Connects London tickets are already on sale

Register your interest now for any or all of our other 2027 events for a 10% discount

Stackable with Super Early Bird prices for the most affordable way to get into our events worldwide

We'll bring our usual trademark blend of essential games ecosystem connections whilst having fun and fostering a real 'games industry family' feel to familiar venues and new destinations alike next year. As well as revisiting firm favourites such as London, Dubai and Helsinki, we'll head to Ho Chi Minh City in April for the first time and see out the year with some winter sun in Tenerife.



With events in 12 cities across three continents, the question is - where will we see you in 2027?

JANUARY 18th & 19th: PG Connects London

Always our biggest and most popular conference of the year, PG Connects London returns on January 18th and 19th, 2027. We’re improving on an already unmissable games industry offering, with two packed days to connect with over 3,000 games industry professionals and learn from 300 expert speakers. Book now »

We're bringing our international events to Europe, America and Asia throughout the year. Tickets aren't on sale yet, so sign up here for the following event(s) of your choice and we'll alert you when Super Early Bird tickets go live – and we'll throw in an additional 10% discount to say thank you!

First half of 2027

MARCH 1st: PGC Summit San Francisco

Taking place during GDC week, get set for an unmissable day of networking and learning with the global games industry in the USA - the biggest market in the world. Register interest »

APRIL 14th & 15th: Dubai GameExpo Summit

MENA's leading games b2b event is once again partnered with the Dubai Economy & Tourism department (DET) and runs alongside the Dubai Esports and Games Festival. Register interest »

APRIL 17th & 18th: NEW! PGC Vietnam

Vietnam is a fast-growing hub, quickly establishing itself as a market to keep an eye on in the SE Asia region. There's strong growth in the number of mobile studios, with a reputation for outsourcing. Register interest »

MAY 24th: PGC Summit Malmö

In collaboration with Nordic Game next year, we're back again after this year's debut, continuing our expanded PGC roster in the Nordic region, home to some of the world’s leading IPs and game studios. Register interest »

JUNE 14th and 15th: PG Connects Barcelona

A European mobile games hub, Barcelona has hugely increased its global relevance, with a number of top-tier global games companies setting up operations both in the Catalonian capital and Iberia. Register interest »

Second half of 2027

JULY (Date TBC): PGC Summit Shanghai

Shanghai is a gateway to China, the world’s largest, most lucrative games market… ripe with growth potential. We're totally heading back again after a successful sophomore outing last year. Register interest »

AUGUST (Date TBC): PG Mobile Games Awards

Get in the room with the industry's finest for our annual celebration of the very best in the mobile games sector. Hosted once more in Cologne during Gamescom week – see last year's winners here. Register interest »

NOVEMBER (Date TBC): PG Connects Helsinki It wouldn't be a PGC World Tour without a visit to our home-from-home and the heartland of mobile gaming. This is the biggest b2b games show in the Nordics, hosting 1,500+ attendees. Register interest »

NOVEMBER (Date TBC): PG Connects Jordan

The MENA region still shows unrivalled growth for the games industry. That's why we're double-dipping after April's Dubai outing with a return to Amman. Register interest »

NOVEMBER (Date TBC): PGC Summit Montreal

The 2026 debut hasn't even happened yet - coming up on the 10th - and we're already planning our return to Canada in 2027 to bring mobile to MIGS once more. Register interest »

NOVEMBER (Date TBC): NEW! PGC Summit Tenerife

Competitive tax incentives, an uptick in local studios, and one of the world's best climates make the Canary Islands an increasingly hot prospect for European and international studios looking to grow. Register interest »

DOUBLE DISCOUNT: Sign up and save

Register your interest now for any or all of our 2027 events for a 10% discount when tickets go on sale. Stackable with Super Early Bird prices for the most affordable way to get into our events worldwide.

About PG Connects

We’ve been running the PG Connects series since 2014. Over the years, we’ve welcomed over 72,000 delegates to our events (live or digital), hosted 62 conferences across 11 countries, facilitated over 150,000 business meetings and played a part in over $1.5bn deals.



Pocket Gamer Connects focuses on connecting you with the right people from all sections of the games industry. We unite delegates across the entire ecosystem with all the key formats covered, from mobile, PC and console to XR, web3 and AI technology.



Supporting global games industry networking and knowledge one event at a time, PG Connects is on a world tour set to shine a light on a broad line-up of key hubs and emerging markets, all driving business, shaping future trends and positively influencing our sector.



We look forward to hosting you in 2027.