Türkiye launches NextGen high school startup incubator with Loom Games support

Participants will receive mentorship, workshops, office access and partner credits.

Weekly virtual sessions will connect students directly with founders across gaming, fintech, infrastructure and AI.

The programme is aimed at current high school students developing early-stage technology startups.

Türkiye has launched NextGen, a high school entrepreneurship incubator for students, founders and technology companies to help young entrepreneurs develop startup ideas.

Backed by founders and companies including Loom Games, the programme will see selected students spend six weeks working alongside the e2vc team and the wider startup ecosystem to turn early-stage ideas into companies.

Participants will receive hands-on workshops, office access, one-to-one mentorship from founders and investors, and access to a lifelong alumni network.

Six teams will each receive a $1,000 equity-free grant, while the winning team at Demo Day will be awarded $10,000. Accepted teams will also gain access to more than $300,000 in partner credits.

Founder access

Each week will conclude with a virtual Q&A session featuring founders from gaming, fintech, infrastructure and AI, including Loom Games co-founder and CEO Kübra Gündoğan,

It also includes Midas founder and CEO Egem Eraslan, Ubicloud founder and co-CEO Ozgun Erdogan, Insider One co-founder and CRO Serhat Soyuerel, fal co-founder and CEO Gorkem Yurtseven, and Huma Finance co-founder and co-CEO Erbil Karaman.

Applications are open to current high school students in Türkiye, either individually or as teams developing early-stage, technology-focused startup ideas. Interested individuals or teams can learn more from the official website.