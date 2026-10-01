Ubisoft brings Creative House 2 together under Massive Entertainment

Ubisoft is bringing Creative House 2 teams under the Massive Entertainment brand.

Teams across Montréal, Paris, Sweden and Toronto will operate under the shared identity.

The brand includes The Division, Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell alongside March of Giants.

Ubisoft has brought the teams behind The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell together under the Massive Entertainment brand.

Following Christoph Hartmann’s appointment as general manager of Creative House 2 earlier this year, development in Montréal, Paris, Sweden and Toronto will now operate under the shared Massive Entertainment name.

The brand will cover these established franchises alongside new original IP, including March of Giants, with Ubisoft saying the move will bring together the team’s creative and technology expertise.

"Massive Entertainment has always been defined by passion, ambition and incredible talent, and our focus now is on what comes next," said Hartmann, General Manager of Massive Entertainment.

"Bringing our teams together under one identity gives us the opportunity to combine the creative energy and expertise across Montréal, Paris, Sweden and Toronto to shape the next generation of these iconic franchises, create new games and IPs, and push our craft and technology forward."

Building on Creative Houses

The move follows Ubisoft’s earlier restructuring into Creative Houses, which was announced earlier this year as the company looked to reorganise its development and publishing operations around different parts of its portfolio.

Creative House 2 focuses on competitive and cooperative shooters, while other houses cover areas including mobile, live games, and narrative-driven games.

Massive Entertainment remains part of Ubisoft and will continue to publish and distribute games with no change to ongoing commitments for players or its partners.