The cuts mainly hit production and support roles linked to cancelled or reworked projects.

Staff at Vantage Studios, Ubisoft's joint venture with Tencent, are reportedly affected.

Ubisoft has launched Motherbrain, a new subsidiary focused on generative AI for gameplay.

Ubisoft has laid off 166 staff across its Montreal and Quebec City studios as the company continues to cut costs.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the affected roles were mainly production and support positions tied to recently cancelled or significantly changed projects, and make up less than 4% of total headcount at the studios.

The cuts reportedly include members of Vantage Studios, Ubisoft's joint venture with Tencent that houses Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Rainbow Six.

“Ubisoft is reducing its workforce by 166 positions across its Montréal and Québec City operations," said a spokesperson. “As our portfolio evolves, our production needs are changing, requiring us to adjust the size of some teams to ensure our resources are aligned with current production priorities and business needs."

A year of cuts

The layoffs follow what Ubisoft called a "final" round of cuts at the start of the year, aimed at delivering €200 million ($219m) in savings.

The company has since closed studios including Ubisoft Winnipeg, Ubisoft Belgrade and Ubisoft Halifax, and its headcount fell by around 1,100 between April and September.

In October, Ubisoft announced plans to close Finnish studio RedLynx and cut 70 jobs at Ubisoft Singapore. It has also confirmed that Rainbow Six Mobile will shut down in January 2027.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched Motherbrain, a new subsidiary focused on "AI for gameplay innovation".