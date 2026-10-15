Ubisoft plans to close RedLynx and cut 70 jobs in Singapore

Finnish studio RedLynx is expected to close, impacting up to 52 jobs.

Ubisoft Singapore will stay open after 70 layoffs.

Ubisoft has plans to close its Finnish studio RedLynx, expected to impact upwards of 50 employees.

Job cuts are also expected at Ubisoft Singapore as the games giant continues to restructure.

Ubisoft has been seeking to reduce costs with closures like Ubisoft Halifax, game cancellations and layoffs, after share prices fell to their lowest in roughly 15 years this January.

Rainbow Six Mobile is also ending service in early 2027, less than a year after its global launch.

Now, GamesIndustry.biz has reported on a statement from Ubisoft, which claims to have informed staff of "a proposal to close RedLynx in Finland, subject to the local change negotiation process". This could impact up to 52 positions.

Latest layoffs

Ubisoft originally acquired RedLynx in 2011, best known for its Trials IP that went on to have many more entries over the next decade. RedLynx has also developed Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and mobile games like Gwen’s Getaway and South Park: Phone Destroyer.

It’s believed that the company isn’t assigned to any current projects.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft Singapore has seen a greater number of layoffs but not an entire studio closure. Roughly 20% of the studio's headcount has been impacted.

"At Ubisoft Singapore, 70 positions have been impacted to align the studio with upcoming production needs. The studio remains an important part of Ubisoft’s global production organisation," Ubisoft said in a statement.

"We deeply value the contributions of both teams and recognise the impact this may have on our colleagues. We are committed to supporting our teams throughout this process and conducting it with care and respect."

The announcements follow just two weeks after Ubisoft reorganised its Creative House 2 teams under the Massive Entertainment brand. Development in Montréal, Paris, Sweden and Toronto now operates under the shared Massive Entertainment name.