Ubisoft closes Winnipeg and Belgrade studios as up to 380 roles impacted

Staff were informed of the closure during a meeting on Wednesday.

The shutdown is affecting multiple Ubisoft projects and studios.

About 120 employees from Rainbow Six Siege and an unannounced project have also been reassigned.

Ubisoft has closed its Winnipeg studio, resulting in dozens of layoffs and affecting several ongoing projects

As reported by Insider Gaming, employees were informed of the closure during a meeting with management on Wednesday morning. While details remain limited, approximately 65 employees are believed to have lost their jobs.

The closure is also understood to have affected development efforts at other Ubisoft studios. Sources indicate that around 120 staff working on Rainbow Six Siege have been reassigned.

This also includes roughly 50 employees working on Rainbow Six Siege Mobile and an unannounced project. However, sources noted that these changes do not currently represent additional layoffs.

Developer departures

Following reports of the closure, several former employees confirmed the news on LinkedIn. One programmer described the role as the highlight of their career and reflected on nearly six years working alongside colleagues on multiple Ubisoft projects.

Another employee said they were joining a large group of talented developers now seeking new opportunities after more than five years at the studio.

Founded in 2018, Ubisoft Winnipeg operated as a support studio focused on open-world development. Over its lifespan, the team contributed to titles including Rainbow Six Siege, XDefiant, Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

A Ubisoft source said team sizes and resource allocation are routinely adjusted as projects move through different development and live operations stages.

Ubisoft Winnipeg's closure is part of a broader restructuring effort that includes the shutdown of its Belgrade studio, cuts to global publishing teams and the restructuring of Ubisoft Barcelona around Rainbow Six projects.

Reports suggest the measures could affect up to 380 employees across the company, following earlier layoffs in San Francisco, Halifax and Abu Dhabi.