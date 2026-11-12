Umamusume: Pretty Derby becomes first founding partner of 2027 F1 Japanese Grand Prix

The 2027 race will take place at Suzuka Circuit from April 9th to 11th.

Cygames has acquired the naming rights to Suzuka Circuit's 130R corner, renaming it Umamusume 130R for approximately one year.

Umamusume 130R will feature promotional material during the November 2026 Japanese Super Formula Championship.

Cygames has secured a partnership for Umamusume: Pretty Derby with the 2027 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, making the game the event's first founding partner.

The partnership will see the game featured at Suzuka Circuit during the race weekend, which takes place from April 9th to 11th, 2027.

Cygames has also acquired the naming rights to the circuit's famous 130R corner, which will be renamed Umamusume 130R for approximately one year from November 20th, 2026.

Track presence

As part of the deal, Umamusume will have a special booth at the GP Square Fanzone, alongside other promotional activities. Further details of the activities will be shared at a later date.

Promotional material will also appear at Umamusume 130R during the 25th JAF Suzuka Grand Prix on November 21st and 22nd, which forms part of the 2026 Japanese Super Formula Championship. No promotional material will be displayed at the corner during the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Cygames said the partnership was inspired by similarities between the game and motorsport, with both focusing on competitors working alongside their teams to achieve victory.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a sports life simulation game in which you train horse girls to compete in races. The game won Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2025.