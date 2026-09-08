Cygames launches new brand CygamesEdge with first game releasing in November

Cygames has launched a new brand called CygamesEdge.

CygamesEdge and Zereo are co-developing Where the Seeds Fall.

Japanese games studio Cygames has established a new brand called CygamesEdge.

The arm will focus on supporting small and medium-sized teams while drawing on Cygames’ own expertise, known for mobile IPs like Shadowverse and the multi-billion-dollar hit Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Where the Seeds Fall is CygamesEdge’s first confirmed title, being co-developed by Zereo. The debut game will launch on PS5, Switch 2 and Steam on November 5th, with no word of a mobile version at present.

On the edge

Cygames officially unveiled CygamesEdge in Sony’s latest State of Play, an online broadcast series known to showcase upcoming releases for PlayStation. CygamesEdge was revealed with the tagline: Stay on the edge.

"Yesterday, during Sony’s State of Play, we announced CygamesEdge, a new Cygames brand dedicated to empowering small and mid-sized teams with innovative ideas and the ambition to bring groundbreaking experiences to players worldwide," Cygames Europe EMEA head of marketing and esports Antoine Jamet posted on LinkedIn.

Evidently, the brand’s first release will launch on consoles and PC. As yet, there is no official confirmation as to whether mobile games will follow in the pipeline or remain solely in Cygames’ remit.

The sub-brand’s YouTube account was quietly established last month, on August 5th, with no content prior to Where the Seeds Fall’s reveal. Standalone X (formerly Twitter) and Discord channels for CygamesEdge have also now been launched.