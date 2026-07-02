Xsolla partners with Pley to expand browser game monetisation for mobile studios

The integration provides access to 700+ payment methods across 200+ geographies.

Pley's Unity SDK enables browser ports in weeks without rebuilding core game logic.

Studios with browser channels have reported a 50% reduction in player acquisition costs.

Xsolla has partnered with Pley to enable Unity mobile game developers to port, distribute and monetise their games through PC and mobile browsers.

The partnership gives developers access to more than 700 payment methods across over 200 geographies, addressing monetisation challenges in markets where major app stores have limited support for local payment options.

This includes markets across Brazil, Poland, the Philippines, Mexico, the Middle East and North Africa, and Africa, where payment methods such as Pix, BLIK, GCash, OXXO, MoMo and carrier billing are widely used.

Using Pley's Unity-native SDK, studios can port games to the browser without rebuilding core game logic. The SDK also supports more than 98% of desktop browsers, while Pley Connect allows players to carry their progress between mobile and browser.

Browser expansion

Xsolla said studios operating across both mobile and browser channels have seen multi-platform players record 2.5 times higher playtime than single-platform users, while studios have reported a 50% reduction in player acquisition costs where browser channels are active.

"Most mobile studios are leaving real revenue on the table in markets where their players exist but can't make a purchase," said Xsolla president Chris Hewish.

"Pley removes the complexity of bringing and operating mobile games on the web. Xsolla removes the payment barrier. Together, we're giving studios a complete path to those players without the eighteen-month build time, which used to be the only option."

Pley CEO Carles Tomas Marti commented: "Pley gives mobile game studios a streamlined and sustainable path to the web, whether through their own branded destinations or third-party platforms. Partnering with Xsolla brings world-class payments, webshops, commerce, and further distribution capabilities into that equation."