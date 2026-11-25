Games distributed through Yes2SDK have surpassed 25.1 million plays on YouTube Playables.

The portfolio includes titles such as Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride and Dan the Man.

Yes2Games has surpassed 25.1 million plays and 2.2 million hours of playtime across its portfolio of games distributed through YouTube Playables.

Its portfolio includes several titles from Australian games developer Halfbrick, including Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride and Dan the Man.

The company uses Yes2SDK, which allows developers to distribute their titles across multiple partner platforms through a single integration. This includes support for advertising, in-app purchases, game saves, and analytics.

Web distribution

Yes2Games works with mobile and HTML5 games developers to distribute and monetise their games on the web. It offers a range of services, from porting to quality assurance and manages agreements with distribution partners.

Its distribution partners also include Poki, CrazyGames, Yandex Games and GameDistribution.

“We built Yes2SDK so that independent and third-party studios can reach these audiences too, without building a web team or managing every portal themselves,” the company said in a LinkedIn post announcing the milestone.

The milestone comes as YouTube continues to expand its Playables offering, with the service now being available in more than 50 markets.