Your hot prospects for publishers and investors at PG Connects events around the world

Arrive at one of our PG Connects events with a pre-arranged pipeline of prospects

Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector sessions coming up in Helsinki, London and Barcelona

Connector SpeedMatch sessions coming up in Jordan, Montréal, San Francisco and Shanghai

You could arrive at one of our PG Connects events with a pre-arranged pipeline of prospects thanks to our curated networking sessions. They're designed to introduce you for an initial meeting with publishers and investors that are actively looking for YOU!

Looking for publishers?

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects. The SpeedMatch session enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated stint of speed-date style meetings.

These short meets aren’t obviously designed for closing a deal, but enable an initial contact that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference. The sessions are open to all qualifying attendees. There’s no additional charge but there is a filtering process.

Publisher SpeedMatch is coming up in Helsinki this month, as well as London and Barcelona next year. Apply here.

Looking for investors?

Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? Or perhaps you’re an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity. If so, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you! Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

We set aside a quiet space during the conference where pre-selected companies looking for funding, and investors looking for opportunities, get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

This is a curated session and successful applicants will undergo an approval and selection process.

Investor Connector is coming up in Helsinki this month, as well as London and Barcelona next year. Apply here.

Looking for publishers AND investors?



Our one-day Summits host a condensed Connector SpeedMatch variant that pairs game developers with publishers and investors looking for their next project. It’s perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects – long enough to establish whether there is a viable connection worth pursuing; short enough to enable multiple meetings within the session.

These one-on-one short meets aren’t obviously designed for closing a deal, but enable an initial contact that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

Connector SpeedMatch is coming up in Jordan and Montréal this November, with San Francisco and Shanghai next year. Apply here.

Next up

Looking for your earliest opportunity to meet publishers and investors? PG Connects Nordics is in Helsinki, October 20th and 21st. Tickets are available now from just €197, with Mid Term prices offering savings of up to €116 - until midnight tonight, October 1st.