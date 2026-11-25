BBC Studios’ global director of gaming and interactive Marina Mello will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects London in January.

Since joining BBC Studios in 2024, Mello has led Bluey’s expansion into games. Partner titles include Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen with Halfbrick, LEGO Bluey with StoryToys, which passed a million downloads in its first month, and Bluey’s Happy Snaps with Gameloft, released on console and PC last month.

She has also brought Bluey to Minecraft, Just Dance and Fruit Ninja. She is a BAFTA Games Awards juror and a Women in Games Ambassador.

Mello will join the panel 'From Screen Time To Play Time: Reimagining The Future Of Family Entertainment'. It asks why games, toys, stories and entertainment are still treated as separate industries when children move freely between them.

Join us in London

PG Connects London returns on January 18th and 19th, across The Brewery and the Barbican Centre. In 2026, the event welcomed 3,000 attendees from 1,600 companies across 60 countries.

Get tickets for PGC London here.