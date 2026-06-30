Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha signs deal with UFL mobile game after World Cup heroics

Vozinha's Instagram following grew from around 50,000 to more than 17m in a few days.

UFL on mobile recently surpassed 5m players worldwide.

UFL is backed by Cristiano Ronaldo, with Raphinha and Federico Valverde serving as ambassadors.

Cape Verde national football team goalkeeper Vozinha has signed his first commercial partnership with the Cristiano Ronaldo-backed UFL mobile game.

The announcement follows a surge in the goalkeeper's global profile after a series of standout performances at the World Cup.

His emotional reaction during that period resonated with football fans worldwide, helping grow his Instagram following from around 50,000 to more than 17 million in just a few days.

“I still can't believe everything that has happened over the last few days," said Vozinha. “It's an incredible feeling. I'm excited to partner with UFL on mobile and to be part of a project that celebrates the moments and stories that make football special for millions of fans around the world."

UFL mobile growth

The partnership was revealed through Vozinha's official Instagram account as UFL aims to connect real-world football stories with interactive gaming experiences.

UFL on mobile has expanded its global soft launch and has surpassed five million players worldwide. According to the developer, players have completed more than 20m matches and scored nearly 65m goals during its first month.

Before launching on mobile, UFL was released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, where it has attracted more than seven million players. The project is backed by sports star Cristiano Ronaldo, with footballers Raphinha and Federico Valverde serving as ambassadors.