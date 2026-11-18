Pokémon Champions is the only Japanese nominee in the category.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is nominated for Best Esports Game.

Fortnite and Warframe, both playable on mobile, are nominated in other categories.

Four of the titles nominated in the Best Mobile Game category are available on other platforms.

Five games are competing for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2026 with titles from China and Japan making up the entire shortlist.

Four of the five mobile game nominees come from Chinese developers and publishers, while Pokémon Champions is the only nominee from Japan. Monster Hunter Outlanders is an IP owned by Japanese developer Capcom, though the title has been developed by Tencent's TiMi Studio Group.

Four of the mobile games nominated are available on other platforms, including PC and console.

The Best Mobile Game nominees are:

Arknights: Endfield: Developed by Hypergryph and published by Gryphline.

Monster Hunter Outlanders: Developed by China-based TiMi Studio Group and published by Level Infinite.

Neverness to Everness: Developed by Hotta Studio and published by Perfect World Games.

Pokémon Champions: Developed by The Pokémon Works and published by Japan's The Pokémon Company.

Where Winds Meet: Developed by Everstone Studio and published by NetEase Games.

More categories

Mobile also appears outside its own category as Mobile Legends Bang Bang - developed by China-based Moonton - is nominated for Best Esports Game alongside Counter-Strike 2, DOTA 2, League of Legends and Valorant.

Fortnite, which is playable on mobile, is up for Best Ongoing Game, while Warframe, also available on mobile, is nominated for Best Community Support.

In the new Best User Creation category, TTK Testing (Roblox) is among the nominees, with Roblox's player base largely on mobile.

Grand Theft Auto VI leads this year's nominations, with eight nominations as the highly anticipated title gets set to launch globally tomorrow, November 19th.

The Game Awards will take place on December 10th.