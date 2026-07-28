CIGDC kicks off with focus on Chinese innovation over the algorithm and chasing market trends

The China International Game Developers Conference (CIGDC) has kicked off a week of events in China this week that includes PGC Summit Shanghai and ChinaJoy.

Tang Jiajun, the deputy secretary general of CADPA (China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association) and the secretary general of GPC (Game Publishing Committee), started the week welcoming local and international industry professionals.

Creative culture

While globally China’s games industry is well known for prowess in marketing and monetisation, Jiajun was focused instead of innovation.

He spoke of the importance of building games not just with a grand vision, but based on personal experiences, memories and culture. Jiajun talked up qualities like innovation and persistence, rather than succumbing to algorithmic trends and simply chasing the market.

It’s a surprising call to action given the heated competition in China’s mobile and Mini-Games markets.

The Mini-Games market generated approximately $7.65 billion in revenue in 2025, up 34.39% year-over-year. It’s forecasted to grow to around $9.72bn in 2026. According to Niko Partners, the Chinese games market will generate $59.8 billion from consumer spending with 769 million people playing games.

China is known for its mega blockbusters like Tencent’s Honor of Kings and international hits like Game Science’s Black Myth: Wukong, Microfun’s Gossip Harbor, Century Games’ Whiteout Survival and First Fun’s Last War: Survival.

Other top games companies in the highly competitve market include the likes of NetEase, miHoYo, Kuro Games and many others.

You can read more about China’s games market in our China region report, featuring commentary from local experts, interviews with Chinese studios, industry data insights, China’s Top 30 Game Makers list and more.