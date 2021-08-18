The value of Apple Search ads

Search advertising specialist, SearchAds.com is part of MobileAction.

Apple Search ads are becoming the ultimate tool for user acquisition on iOS. If you want to grow your mobile business, you should include Apple Search ads on your media plan.

However, running a profitable Apple Search ads campaign requires insight, understanding and a dashboard that enables app marketers to scale their campaigns more efficiently.

SearchAds.com solves these problems. Years of experience working with industry pioneers and leaders such as Zynga, Playtika, Canva, Truebill and more, has given the company comprehensive expertise, experience, as well as insight into mobile search advertising.

Today, SearchAds.com possesses a proven track record in successful Apple Search ad campaigns. The company helps its partners to run profitable campaigns at extreme scales and maximise revenue.

How SearchAds can maximise return on investment (ROI)

The solution is simple, SearchAds.com provides comprehensive insight, automation tools and the most functional dashboard on the market.

Backed by MobileAction, SearchAds.com provides unique keyword intelligence. From competitor analysis to market research, insights enable clients to reach the right people at the right time. This does not only allow creators to extend their user base, but it also allows them to reach users with a far greater lifetime value.

Hamburg-based games company LITE Games increased its average user playtime by an impressive 83 per cent in six months by using SearchAds.com.

In addition to the insights provided, SearchAds.com’s automation tools bring costs down while improving operational efficiency. Korean App Marketing Agency Madit cut down its daily workload significantly after utilising the automation tools.

Automate for efficiency

These automated processes are at the core of any scalable campaign, especially when widening investments. SearchAds.com’s tools will significantly reduce the amount of work needed for monitoring and optimisation. Caret Games doubled its install volume while also cutting costs by 22 per cent in less than two months by utilising SearchAds.com’s automation tools.

The dashboard allows clients to merge mobile measurement partner (MMP) data with the Apple Search Ads dashboard, providing a continuous funnel where clients can track campaigns and make changes in real-time to increase efficiency and effectiveness. This enables companies to tailor their strategy according to their specific goals, ensuring the best possible returns.

From indies to multinationals

SplashLearn achieved an uplift in downloads of 160 per cent by utilising SearchAds.com to enter new markets and highlighted the all-inclusive dashboard as a huge factor in achieving these results.

The value of Apple Search Ads as a user acquisition tool is growing rapidly. From the smallest indie developers to the largest multinationals, more and more businesses around the world are looking at Apple Search Ads as the solution for their user acquisition needs.

SearchAds.com brings a proven track record as an Apple Search Ads partner, bringing real value to app marketing projects thanks to the company’s advanced technology and unrivalled expertise in the ecosystem.

