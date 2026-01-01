Company Spotlight: AttaPoll

Company name:

AttaPoll

Date founded:

2016

Business type:

Rewarded user acquisition and market research

Location:

London, United Kingdom

Managing Director:

Paul Mathur

Key staff:

Kristupas Pajeda, head of business development

Lukas Jean Backis, software engineer

Karolis Dikcius, head of games

Number of employees:

16

Contact details:

kristupas@attapoll.com

Social media links:

App links:

Main areas of business:

Market research surveys

Rewarded user acquisition

Mobile advertising

Mobile gaming loyalty

Elevator pitch:

AttaPoll is a global rewards platform connecting brands and advertisers with real, verified users. Through precise demographic targeting, real-time user profiling, and a highly engaged user base, AttaPoll consistently delivers scalable, high-intent traffic, driving thousands of quality app installs per day with strong retention and performance covering 70+ countries and 20+ languages.

Projects and/or partners:

Cint, Dynata, Toluna, Prodege, BitLabs, AdGem, AyeT Studios, Make Opinion, adjoe, and more.

Highlights to date: