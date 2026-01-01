Company Spotlight: AttaPoll
Company name:
AttaPoll
Date founded:
2016
Business type:
Rewarded user acquisition and market research
Location:
London, United Kingdom
Managing Director:
Paul Mathur
Key staff:
- Kristupas Pajeda, head of business development
- Lukas Jean Backis, software engineer
- Karolis Dikcius, head of games
Number of employees:
16
Contact details:
Social media links:
- TikTok - AttaPoll Cash Cow
- TikTok - AttaPoll
App links:
Main areas of business:
- Market research surveys
- Rewarded user acquisition
- Mobile advertising
- Mobile gaming loyalty
Elevator pitch:
AttaPoll is a global rewards platform connecting brands and advertisers with real, verified users. Through precise demographic targeting, real-time user profiling, and a highly engaged user base, AttaPoll consistently delivers scalable, high-intent traffic, driving thousands of quality app installs per day with strong retention and performance covering 70+ countries and 20+ languages.
Projects and/or partners:
Cint, Dynata, Toluna, Prodege, BitLabs, AdGem, AyeT Studios, Make Opinion, adjoe, and more.
Highlights to date:
- Over 40 million downloads on our Android and iOS apps.
- Over $40m USD in rewards paid out to our users.
- AttaPoll is the single biggest mobile panel app in the recent Verisoul MR Industry Quality Report 2025.