Menu PocketGamer.biz
Search
Home   >   Features

Company Spotlight: AttaPoll

Find out more about the global rewards platform connecting brands and advertisers with real, verified users
Guest Author (Sponsored)
By Guest Author (Sponsored)
Company Spotlight: AttaPoll
Stay Informed
Get Industry News In Your Inbox…
Sign Up Today

Company name

AttaPoll 

Date founded:

2016 

Business type:

Rewarded user acquisition and market research

Location:

London, United Kingdom 

Managing Director:  
Paul Mathur 

Key staff: 

Number of employees:

16 

Contact details:

kristupas@attapoll.com

Social media links:

App links:

Main areas of business

  • Market research surveys 
  • Rewarded user acquisition 
  • Mobile advertising 
  • Mobile gaming loyalty 

Elevator pitch

AttaPoll is a global rewards platform connecting brands and advertisers with real, verified users. Through precise demographic targeting, real-time user profiling, and a highly engaged user base, AttaPoll consistently delivers scalable, high-intent traffic, driving thousands of quality app installs per day with strong retention and performance covering 70+ countries and 20+ languages.

Projects and/or partners

Cint, Dynata, Toluna, Prodege, BitLabs, AdGem, AyeT Studios, Make Opinion, adjoe, and more. 

Highlights to date:

  • Over 40 million downloads on our Android and iOS apps. 
  • Over $40m USD in rewards paid out to our users. 
  • AttaPoll is the single biggest mobile panel app in the recent Verisoul MR Industry Quality Report 2025.

Companies

AttaPoll

Related