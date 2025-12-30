Company Spotlight: Tebex

We work with some of the biggest studios in the world. You can see the Tebex payment stack across many games both on PC and mobile. A select few highlights:

GTA V - FiveM (UGC and RP platform owned by Rockstar) and D2C payments for Rockstar's "Element Club" subscriptions

ARK: Survival Ascended

Hypixel

Wynncraft

Main areas of business:

As Merchant of Record, Tebex handles gaming payments, compliance, billing, tax and support, insures against chargebacks, and manages payouts for PC, mobile, and web games.

Elevator pitch:

Tebex is the monetisation platform trusted by gaming heavyweights like Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive to process over $1bn in transactions to date. For 14 years, we'veoperated as a full-service Merchant of Record, acting as an extension of our game studio partners to handle all the complexity of global payments, tax, compliance, and fraud.

We insure our partners against chargebacks and fraud and manage all payouts, removing the friction so they can focus on growing their games. We're not just a payment solution; we’re proud to be an extension of your studio’s commerce, growth, and payment department.

Projects and/or partners: