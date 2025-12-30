Company Spotlight: Tebex
Company name:
Tebex
Date founded:
2011
Business type:
Privately held company
Location:
London, UK
Managing Director:
Key staff:
- Liam Wiltshire, General Manager
- Aaron Gale, Head of Sales
- Avner Florenthal, VP Business Development
Number of employees:
50+
Contact details:
Our Contact Us form: tebex.io/contact-sales
Social media links:
Key games:
We work with some of the biggest studios in the world. You can see the Tebex payment stack across many games both on PC and mobile. A select few highlights:
- GTA V - FiveM (UGC and RP platform owned by Rockstar) and D2C payments for Rockstar's "Element Club" subscriptions
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Hypixel
- Wynncraft
Main areas of business:
As Merchant of Record, Tebex handles gaming payments, compliance, billing, tax and support, insures against chargebacks, and manages payouts for PC, mobile, and web games.
Elevator pitch:
Tebex is the monetisation platform trusted by gaming heavyweights like Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive to process over $1bn in transactions to date. For 14 years, we'veoperated as a full-service Merchant of Record, acting as an extension of our game studio partners to handle all the complexity of global payments, tax, compliance, and fraud.
We insure our partners against chargebacks and fraud and manage all payouts, removing the friction so they can focus on growing their games. We're not just a payment solution; we’re proud to be an extension of your studio’s commerce, growth, and payment department.
Projects and/or partners:
- Rockstar
- Take-Two Interactive
- Wildcard Studio
- META Publishing
- Hypixel
- Gaggle Studio
- And more!
Highlight's to date:
While we have many highlights, a few we're particularly proud of include:
Industry-wide impact: Our platform is the trusted monetisation engine for some of the largest communities in gaming, including being the exclusive payment solution for Rockstar’s FiveM GTA V game servers as well as powering Rockstar’s subscription packages in FiveM.
Enabling our partners’ success:We're not just a platform; we're a growth partner. We're incredibly proud of our "Tebex Legends" program, where top partners are celebrated with rewards and recognition.
Validation and stability: A major milestone was our acquisition by Overwolf in 2022, which both solidified our position as the leading gaming payments solution as well as add the ability to attract and convert over 113 million players from Overwolf’s ecosystem to our partners’ games.
Massive creator payouts: As a cornerstone of the Overwolf creator ecosystem, we empowered in-game creators with $240m in payouts in 2024, turning their work into sustainable careers.
Greatest achievement so far:
Our greatest achievement is the incredible success of our partners. We are immensely proud to have processed over $1 billion in gaming transactions for our partners over our 14 years of powering gaming companies.
Tell us something about you that nobody really knows:
Inspired by Jagex, Tebex initially stood for 'Text Based Experts', due to our founders' original aim to build a browser-based game.