EnJoyPay powers global game growth through payments

Payment preferences, methods, currencies, regulations and platform policies vary significantly around the world.

The EnJoyPay team brings more than a decade of experience in the games industry.

EnJoyPay currently supports 500+ payment methods across more than 200 countries and regions, with services available in 20+ languages.

As game developers continue to expand into overseas markets, payments are becoming an increasingly important part of global publishing and monetisation infrastructure.

Player payment preferences, local payment methods, currencies, regulatory requirements, and platform policies vary significantly across countries and regions. At the same time, ongoing changes to third-party payment and external purchase policies on the App Store and Google Play are creating more options for game companies to optimise payments and monetisation.

Focused on the games industry, EnJoyPay provides game developers and publishers with integrated global payment services covering global and local payment methods, a unified API checkout, Web Shop solutions, subscription payments, smart routing, risk management and platform policy support.

Deep games industry expertise and a strong understanding of developers’ payment needs.

The EnJoyPay team brings more than a decade of experience in the games industry, spanning game publishing, user acquisition, monetisation, and global payments.

This long-standing industry expertise gives EnJoyPay a strong understanding of payment needs across different stages of a game’s lifecycle, from launch and player acquisition to payment conversion and long-term operations. It also enables the team to better understand how payment success rates, refunds and disputes, platform policies and cross-border settlement can affect monetisation performance.

Built around these practical needs, EnJoyPay supports game companies throughout the payment journey, from solution design and technical integration to launch and ongoing operations.

500+ payment methods across 200+ countries and regions.

EnJoyPay currently supports 500+ payment methods across more than 200 countries and regions, with services available in 20+ languages.

Through a unified integration, game companies can accept international cards, digital wallets, bank transfers, QR-code payments, convenience store payments and other local payment methods without having to build separate integrations for each market.

Payment methods can also be configured according to target markets, player preferences and business models, helping developers better align the payment experience with local habits.

Unified API checkout and web shop solutions

For different game payment scenarios, EnJoyPay provides two core solutions:

Unified API checkout : A single API provides access to global and local payment methods, reducing the cost and complexity of integrating and maintaining payments across multiple markets.

: A single API provides access to global and local payment methods, reducing the cost and complexity of integrating and maintaining payments across multiple markets. Web shop: EnJoyPay helps game companies build official top-up stores where players can purchase in-game currency, bundles, monthly passes, subscriptions, and other digital products.

Game companies can choose the payment approach best suited to their business based on their distribution model, target markets and applicable platform policies.

Free web shop setup

To reduce the cost of building official top-up channels, EnJoyPay provides free basic Web Shop setup services, enabling developers to launch branded top-up stores more efficiently.

Web Shop capabilities include:

In-game currency, bundles, monthly passes, subscriptions and other product configurations.

Global cards, digital wallets and local payment methods.

Multiple languages, local currencies and regional pricing.

Promo codes, banners, limited-time campaigns and promotional bundles.

Order management and payment data analytics.

For teams without dedicated development resources, this can significantly shorten time to launch. For larger publishers, Web Shops can also support more sophisticated payment operations and marketing campaigns.

Subscription payments across the full lifecycle

In addition to one-time top-ups and purchases, EnJoyPay provides subscription payment capabilities designed for game businesses.

Developers can flexibly configure billing cycles, membership tiers, and subscription plans, with support for:

Introductory offers.

Recurring payments.

Subscription upgrades and downgrades.

Plan changes.

By supporting the full subscription lifecycle, EnJoyPay helps game companies improve recurring payment performance, reduce involuntary churn and build more stable recurring revenue streams.

Smart routing and risk management

Payment success rates depend on more than the number of payment methods available. Acquiring channels, issuing banks, transaction currencies, routing strategies and risk rules can all influence payment performance.

EnJoyPay uses smart routing and payment channel management to match transactions with more suitable payment paths based on market conditions, payment methods and transaction performance.

The platform also supports real-time transaction monitoring, refund management, payment analytics and intelligent risk controls, helping game companies balance payment conversion, transaction security and operational efficiency.

Keeping pace with App Store and Google Play payment policies

Apple and Google continue to adjust policies governing third-party payments, external purchase links, platform fees and app distribution across markets including the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Australia.

EnJoyPay closely tracks policy developments across these markets and provides game companies with policy interpretation, payment pathway assessment, technical integration guidance and launch support, helping developers implement third-party payment solutions more efficiently.

As platform rules continue to evolve, EnJoyPay also helps game companies assess policy applicability and implementation timelines, enabling them to capture emerging opportunities and act within key policy windows created by the opening of third-party payments and changes in platform fee structures.

Built for games

As game monetisation becomes increasingly global, payments are becoming more closely connected with conversion performance, player experience, subscription revenue and long-term operations.

Backed by 500+ payment methods across 200+ countries and regions and years of games industry expertise, EnJoyPay continues to strengthen its global payment capabilities for game developers and publishers.

From local payment integration and Web Shops to subscription payments, smart routing and platform policy support, EnJoyPay helps game companies build a more flexible and reliable global payment infrastructure.

Built for games.