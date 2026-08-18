Esports Nations Cup postponed to November 2027

The tournament will remain in Riyadh.

More than 100 countries and territories have secured official partner status.

The foundation will continue developing national esports ecosystems ahead of the 2027 tournament.

The Esports Foundation has postponed the inaugural Esports Nations Cup from November 2026 to November 2027 due to regional uncertainty.

The competition was originally scheduled to take place in Riyadh and will bring together teams and stakeholders from more than 100 countries and territories.

The foundation said the decision followed an ongoing assessment of the regional situation and consultation with key stakeholders.

Moreover, the revised timeline is intended to provide the certainty and stability expected by national teams, publishers, partners and fans while ensuring the inaugural competition can meet its intended standards.

Commitment remains

The postponement will not affect existing ENC Development Fund commitments to National Team Partners. The foundation will also continue its ecosystem development programmes and work with publishers, National Team Partners and other stakeholders ahead of the 2027 competition.

“The decision to postpone the Esports Nations Cup was not taken lightly,” said Esports Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert. “The response from National Team Partners, publishers, players and communities around the world has shown us how much potential this competition has.

“We owe them an inaugural ENC delivered under the right conditions and at the level this idea deserves. Hosting the tournament in Riyadh next year does not change our commitment.

“We will continue investing in our National Team Partners, working with publishers and building the national ecosystems already taking shape around the competition. The work continues, and our ambition for ENC remains unchanged.”

This follows the Esports Foundation's move of the 2026 Esports World Cup from Riyadh to Paris after assessing the regional situation.