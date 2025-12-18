Esports World Cup Foundation signs MoU with Ghadan to expand community engagement at esports events in Saudi Arabia 

The partnership forms part of the EWCF’s broader CSR programme in the Kingdom.

Structured community and volunteering programmes will be integrated into Saudi Arabia’s esports ecosystem.

Initiatives linked to the Esports World Cup 2026 and Esports Nations Cup 2026 are included in the agreement.

The partnership aims to increase youth participation in esports across the Kingdom.

The Esports World Cup Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with non-profit social enterprise Ghadan to expand community engagement at esports events in Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration comes as part of the EWCF's CSR programme, which will also strengthen volunteering opportunities in the Kingdom

Ghadan and the EWCF will create a framework for major esports events covering volunteer management, strategic and regulatory guidance, and programmes focused on measurable social impact.

Moreover, both parties will work to embed structured community programmes into Saudi Arabia’s gaming and esports ecosystem, including initiatives tied to the Esports World Cup 2026 and Esports Nations Cup 2026.

Social impact focus

The partnership is part of the EWCF's focus to boost youth participation in esports while supporting Vision 2030’s goals around community engagement and human capital development.

“Our partnership with Ghadan marks another pivotal moment for the Foundation’s social impact initiatives," said Esports World Cup Foundation chief of staff Thamer Alshuaibi.

“Integrating Ghadan’s expertise will allow us to create a sustainable framework for volunteering and community engagement, ensuring that our mega-events are not just competitive showcases, but catalysts for youth development and social impact that resonates across the Kingdom."

Ghadan CEO Yaseen Abdu commented: “Partnering with the Esports World Cup Foundation gives young people a real chance to get involved in esports beyond just playing.

“Volunteering and community initiatives at major events like the Esports World Cup and Esports Nations Cup will allow them to build skills, connect with others and make a positive impact on society in line with Vision 2030.”