Esports World Cup opens new global pathways to 2027 event

Winners of Satellite qualifiers can compete for a place at the main event.

The first Satellite qualifiers will feature four games, with more to be announced.

Applications close on December 20th, 2026, and approved events must end by June 1st, 2027.

The Esports World Cup (EWC) has opened applications for a new qualifier programme that aims to reach 1.8 million players through more than 400 events in 2027.

The EWC Qualifier Program will connect tournament organisers and local esports communities to the Road to EWC, creating more ways for players to qualify for the global competition.

The programme has two routes. EWC Direct Qualifiers will connect established tournaments to the championship, allowing organisers to run and fund events under their own brands while providing an official path to the EWC.

Applications are open until December 20th, 2026 and can be completed through the official website. Approved events must finish by June 1st, 2027.

Grassroots qualifiers

The new Satellite Last Chance Qualifiers will give local organisers, universities, esports venues, gaming festivals and other groups a chance to run qualifying events.

Winners will earn entry to the relevant Last Chance Qualifiers next summer, where they can compete for a place at the main event. The Esports Foundation will also provide accommodation and visa support for winners.

The first Satellite qualifiers will cover Chess, Counter-Strike 2, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and Street Fighter 6, with more games to follow.

“Road to EWC has shown what is possible when the different pathways across competitive esports connect to one global destination,” said Esports Foundation chief product officer Faisal Bin Homran.

“There are great tournaments and strong esports communities in every part of the world. By bringing more of them into Road to EWC, we can create more opportunities for players to compete in their own communities and give local esports ecosystems an official role in building the pathway to the Esports World Cup.”

The announcement comes after the 2026 EWC moved to Paris from Riyadh, while the Esports Nations Cup was postponed to November 2027 due to regional uncertainties.