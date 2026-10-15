FIFAe Finals 2026 postponed amid regional security concerns

The tournament was scheduled for October 16th to 25th in Jeddah.

The 2026 Esports World Cup was moved from Riyadh to Paris.

The inaugural Esports Nations Cup has been postponed from November 2026 to November 2027.

No new date has been announced for the FIFAe Finals.

FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation have postponed the 2026 FIFAe Finals which were scheduled to take place in Jeddah from October 16th to 25th.

The delay has followed an assessment of recent developments in the region and their impact on travel, accommodation and event operations. No new date has been announced, with further updates expected in due course.

The postponement also follows withdrawals by Japan and Brazil, whose esports teams pulled out of the competition after assessing the security situation in Saudi Arabia, according to Reuters.

“The decision follows an assessment of recent developments in the region and their impact on the logistical arrangements required to stage the tournament," the organisers wrote in an online post.

“FIFA expressed its appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Esports Federation for their support and cooperation in preparations for the FIFAe Finals 2026, building on Saudi Arabia’s successful hosting of previous editions of the tournament."

Esports disruption

The decision adds to a series of changes affecting esports events planned for the Middle East. The 2026 Esports World Cup, originally scheduled for Riyadh, was moved to Paris earlier this year following regional uncertainty and disruptions to air travel.

The inaugural Esports Nations Cup, which was also due to take place in Riyadh in November 2026, has been postponed until November 2027. Organisers announced the change following an assessment of the regional situation.

The developments have also raised uncertainty around other sporting events planned for Saudi Arabia. The Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament was moved from October to December, while golf's Asian Tour said it was monitoring the situation ahead of next month's Saudi International in Riyadh.

The Asian Football Confederation has also said it remains open to delaying the Asian Cup until 2028 if necessary. The tournament is scheduled to begin on January 7th, with matches planned across Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar.