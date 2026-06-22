Hot Five: EA Advertising, Roblox Kids accounts, and six months of Where Winds Meet on mobile

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) EA launches advertising platform for in-game brand integrations

Electronic Arts has launched a new platform to help brands connect with players across its portfolio, named EA Advertising.

Brands will be able to integrate directly into gameplay through stadium signage, scoreboards, branded vanity items and more, as EA aims to make advertising a part of the player experience rather than a disruption.

2) Where Winds Meet makes $22.1m on mobile in six months outside China

Where Winds Meet has generated $22.1 million in six months outside China on mobile.

According to AppMagic estimates, China has continued to lead spending since the global rollout, accounting for 77% of mobile spend since.

3) African games industry has moved from potential to production says Maliyo CEO Hugo Obi

At Lagos Games Week 2026, Maliyo Games CEO and founder Hugo Obi argued the industry has entered a period defined by output rather than promise.

"The speed and acceleration that we are seeing is unprecedented. I'm seeing developers, not aspiring game developers, actual developers, people who are shipping products," he said.

4) Five extraordinary women in games celebrated at The Aurora - Barcelona Edition

The Aurora - Barcelona Edition celebrated the achievements of five women from across Europe - founders, CEOs and other impressive people whose industry impacts have extended beyond their titles.

"These awards are not about token gestures. They are about recognising excellence: excellence that is transforming our industry in measurable, lasting ways," said Dimoso CEO Jacki Vause, who hosted the awards at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona.

5) Roblox rolls out Kids and Select accounts with tighter age-based controls

Roblox Kids and Roblox Select account types have launched globally as part of an effort to enhance safeguards and parental controls on the platform.

Roblox Kids have the strictest default settings, including chat being disabled. Roblox Select provides older children with access to a broader range of age-appropriate content and gradually expanded chat features.