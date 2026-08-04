INFERIUS wins the Big Indie Pitch sponsored by Xsolla at NAGIS 2026

INFERIUS secured first place at the Big Indie Pitch sponsored by Xsolla, in it's first year at NAGIS. NAGIS debuted during Game Con Canada, where there were tons of talks, networking events, and of course, the Big Indie Pitch.

For those that aren't familiar with the Big Indie Pitch, it's a speed-dating-style event that challenges a group of indie developers - some of whom have games that are still in development and some who have released them - to show off their title in a quick-fire pitch at tables of experts from all corners of the games industry.

A team pitching at Xsolla

Developers who participate in the Big Indie Pitch sponsored by Xsolla get valuable feedback on both their game and their pitch as a whole, as well as gain experience in pitching quickly and meeting a variety of different experts. Winners also receive prizes, including a golden Big Indie Pitch baseball bat and promotional packages.

As there was such a wide spectrum of games, it was challenging for our experts to make their final decisions on their favourites. However, there can only be one winner!

First Place

INFERIUS by Lucid Rain Studios

(PlayStation, Xbox and PC)

Aiming to be a blend of Dante's Inferno and Lovecraftian horror, this first-person rougelike deckbuiilder uses the Major Arcane Tarot Cards to strategise against horrors that are lurking in darkness. You need to build the perfect deck in INFERIUS, then challenge each of the rules of the 9 levels of Hell. You will find yourself dying often, and trying once again.

Second Place

Grey Wake by Second Fiddle Studio

(Xbox and PC)

In Grey Wake, you wake up on a forgotten island between life and death, with only your compass, a telescope and a weather sailboat. You will need to chart the haunted archipelago, relive faded memories, and uncover the truth about who you are, how you got there, and what you need to find. It's a very emotional, narrative-driven exploration game.

Third Place

Ares Inception by Spacehabs Studios Inc.

(PC)

Ares Inception puts you in position to be the eyes and ears of mission control for the ambitious exploration of Mars. You must recruit, train and assign your crew to an authentic and realistic space simulator advised by real astronauts, engineers and planetary scientists. You need to monitor feeds, issue orders, and react when things go wrong - every decision is left up to you.

Want to show off your exciting new game? We host Big Indie Pitch events throughout the year, so make sure to regularly check our upcoming events page over on BigIndiePitch.com.