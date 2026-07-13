Xsolla partners with Sabah.hub to support Azerbaijan's games ecosystem

Xsolla will support workshops, hackathons, conferences and other community initiatives.

The partnership aims to strengthen Azerbaijan's games and technology ecosystem.

Xsolla said it sees Azerbaijan as an emerging regional hub for game development and innovation.

Xsolla has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Azerbaijan-based innovation and investment platform Sabah.hub to support the country's growing games and technology ecosystem.

The agreement was signed on July 1st, 2026 and marks a key milestone in Xsolla's partnership with Azerbaijan's Ministry/IDDA by fulfilling a requirement to collaborate with local organisations this year.

The companies will work together on educational initiatives, talent development, entrepreneurship, startup growth and international partnerships. Students, entrepreneurs, investors and technology leaders will also gain greater exposure to industry practices and commercial opportunities within the global games market.

Strategic initiatives

Xsolla will support a range of community programmes including workshops, seminars, conferences and educational game initiatives to strengthen Azerbaijan's digital talent pipeline and accelerate innovation across the country.

The collaboration also includes support for Baku Investment Day, expected to take place in autumn 2026. The development of a 20-hectare Sabah.city technology park and innovation cluster will also occur, with access to a nationwide university network to help develop future games and industry professionals.

"We see enormous potential here, not only to develop games, but to create an ecosystem that enables talent, startups and technology companies to build products, partnerships, and innovations for the global market in Azerbaijan," said Xsolla regional SVP of government and industry relations Anatoly Strutinsky.

Sabah.hub CEO Rahim Bayramli commented: “This partnership is more than a collaboration. It’s a shared commitment to accelerating innovation, creating meaningful opportunities and strengthening our ecosystem. By working with Xsolla, we can empower local talent and position Azerbaijan as a thriving hub for innovation and sustainable economic development.”