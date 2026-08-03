InnoGames' Zoran Gjorgiev joins PGC Nordics speaker lineup

InnoGames GmbH product manager Zoran Gjorgiev will bring his live ops and product expertise to Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics in Helsinki this October, adding to a growing roster of speakers at the conference.

Gjorgiev currently leads product for Heroes of History at InnoGames, having previously worked in product management on Rise of Cultures.

He started his career at the company in quality assurance on Forge of Empires, giving him a ground-up view of what it takes to build and sustain long-term live games - from feature planning and roadmap execution to player engagement and retention.

Full session details will be announced closer to the event, so watch this space.

Save the date

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Helsinki on October 20th–21, 2026 - now rebranded as PGC Nordics to reflect its growing role as the meeting point for the whole Nordic games industry, alongside the wider global community.

Held at Wanha Satama and running for its 13th edition, the event brings together over 1,500 professionals from 50+ countries for two days of talks, networking and dealmaking, alongside the AI Gamechangers Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit.

Register for tickets here and join hundreds of industry peers.